Home / Featured / Confusion as Prime Minister Tables Resolution about Moore’s Island Land
The Gov’t has plans to give land owned by the Treasury to Moore’s Islanders along with clear title for the land. However, a large portion of land the government is claiming is already privately owned and with clear title, according to surveys.

Confusion as Prime Minister Tables Resolution about Moore’s Island Land

Timothy Roberts 6 days ago Featured, Local Leave a comment 356 Views

Prime Minister Perry Christie on March 22 tabled in Parliament a resolution for the acquisition of more than 460 acres of land in Moore’s Island, Abaco.

Mr. Christie said it was a matter of “extreme importance,” and that the move will guarantee that residents of Moore’s Island now have the title to 464.4 acres of land they now occupy.

However, at least some portion of the property which is proposed to be transferred from the Bahamas Treasury to the Ministry of Housing appears to privately owned, and already has clear title.

According to an old survey that shows original grants of property over a hundred years ago all property in Moores Island had been granted to individuals leaving no government owned (or Crown Land) properties on the island.

Over the years as individuals built or squatted on properties across the island clear titles have become difficult to come by as much of the land is disputed. However, the portion of land sitting between Hard Bargain and The Bight which was originally granted to Richardson and John Saunders has a clear succession of title to William Edwards.

There is a conveyance to Mr. William D. Edwards and his brother Dr. Jefferson Edwards in 1959 who would later sell the majority of their property to local Bahamians, with a portion also donated to the Catholic Church. According to one source as many as 58 Bahamians have property with clear title in the proposed area.

A significant portion of the 464.4 acres belongs to local Moores Islanders who have clear title. In fact, those persons are among the only people able to get a mortgage or loan on their property’s title due to the fact of clear succession of ownership titles over the years.

It is unclear if or when the Treasury acquired any of the land they now are attempting to transfer to the Ministry of Housing and while it appears that possibly they are seeking to assist persons that lack clear titles, if persons in the area in question already have titles then it is unclear what if anything will be accomplished by this resolution.

The resolution Mr. Christie read: “Whereas pursuant to the provisions of the House Act Chapter 199, 2000 Revised Statute Law of the Bahamas, the minister responsible for housing is desirous of acquiring land described in the schedule for the purpose of promoting and encouraging the establishment of such projects and facilities as would appear to him to enhance the standard of living, general welfare and wellbeing of persons.

“And whereas the said land is vested in the treasurer of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, a corporation sole established under Section 4 (1) of the Ministry of Finance Act, Chapter 23, Revised Statute Law of the Bahamas 2000 in trust for Her Majesty in right of her government of the said commonwealth for public purposes.

“And whereas by section 5 (3) (a) of the said Act, the treasurer shall not sell or make any other disposition of the fee simple of any land vested in her without the prior approval of both House of Parliament signified by resolution thereof:

“Now therefore be it resolved that pursuant to section 5 (3) (a) of the said Act this House approves the conveyance by the treasurer to the minister responsible for housing of the said land.”

Debate on the resolution was expected to begin on March 27.

What Do You Think?

comments

Tags

About Timothy Roberts

Timothy Roberts

Timothy had his first venture into Journalism just months after graduating from Queen’s College in Nassau taking his first job with The Tribune in 1991 leaving in 1992 for other pursuits.

During his time in Nassau he diversified his experiences working as a warehouse manager, locksmith and computer technician before returning to Abaco, a place he has always considered home, in 1999.

He joined the staff of The Abaconian in 2001 doing graphic design and writing an opinion article called Generally Speaking and after a brief time away, returned to The Abaconian in 2010 as a reporter, graphic designer and computer technician.

Check Also

Mysterious Investor Buys Up All Abaco Crown Land for Sprawling Mega-Resort

A secretive, foreign investor has leased or purchased all available Crown Land south of Marsh Harbour. The deal was finalized earlier in March with plans for a sprawling hotel and resort complex. The deal is being brokered by a businessman familiar with Abaco, one Mr. Adam Finkle.

Leave a Reply

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright The Abaconian 2017, All Rights Reserved