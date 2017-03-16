Patrick Davis Provides Gift of Music to Students

By AbacoBuzz.com

The Patrick Davis Hope Town Songwriters Festival has come and gone, and many great memories were made along the way. There were so many great performances during the week-long festival dedicated to the craft of songwriting, but the most important moments might not have even happened on stage at all. This year for the first time, Patrick Davis along with some of his talented friends gave back to the community by hosting an educational songwriting workshop for some lucky Abaco school children.

Twenty-two children from schools across Hope Town and Marsh Harbour came together on Sunday, February 12 at the Firefly Sunset Resort to learn the art and science of songwriting from the best in the business. Working together with Davis, Django Walker, Lauren Jenkins and Calynn Green the kids had an incredible amount of fun and also composed two original songs.

Over the past five years the Patrick Davis Songwriter Festival has turned into one of the premier events of the season in Hope Town, attracting thousands of music fans from across the islands as well as across the globe. Nashville’s finest minds make the trip across the water to enjoy the sun and sand while sharing their wonderful music with the island. This educational workshop is just one of the many ways the festival benefits the surrounding area, and we cannot wait to see what is in store for next year.

