Green Turtle Art Show Benefits Cancer Society

The Abaco Cancer Society’s Art Show on Green Turtle Cay was a great success. Held at the beautiful Bluff House, the creativity of the artists displaying their work was well supported by a strong showing of support from the community.

The event was held on February 25, 2017 from 11am to 3:30pm, at Ballyhoo Restaurant on the Bluff House Property. It drew a large crowd of people not only from Green Turtle Cay, but from several settlements across Abaco as well. Patrons were enticed, in part, by the reasonable fare Lowe’s Ferry offered for the occasion. One of the original founders of the Abaco Cancer Society, Vincent McQueeny, traveled from Nassau to attend the event.

As they entered the dining room transformed in art gallery, many patronized the tables of several jewelry craft artists who displayed semi-precious beads and sea-glass fashion items as well as metal bracelets and earrings highlighted with local coins.

Unique bags crafted with fabric designed on Abaco, sewn items, paintings and prints, photographs, ornaments on shells, ceramics decorated and fired locally and a large selection of lots donated by the participating artists for the silent auction table, kept the guests occupied until lunch.

After a viewing, purchasing and chatting with friends, quite a few guests moved outside to enjoy lunch al fresco on the deck where a buffet selection was offered. The bar was open and tropical drinks were flowing. Burns House had donated bottles of Kalik’s newest product – Kalik Radler. It was on sale for ten dollars including a Kalik glass, all the profits of the going to the Cancer Society.

Set outside, a thrift shop table offered many special objects, including ACS promotional items.

Many former cancer patients showed their gratitude to the care they received from ACS by attending the events, helping around where needed.

According to Mrs. Scott, the art show was a great success with the raffle and silent auction bringing more money than she had hoped for.

Besides a free ferry ride, the participating artists were treated to coffee, water and sandwiches for lunch and did not have to pay for a table fee unless they made a sale’s minimum. All of them were very happy with the outcome of the exhibition.

The Abaco Cancer Society, through donations and sales at the Marsh Harbour thrift shop, supports some of the many needs of Abaco cancer patients providing not only travel expenses, but also helping with treatment, insurance and housing.

Encouraged by the success of the Green Turtle Cay Show, Mrs. Scott said that she hoped to organize another event before the end of the year.

What Do You Think?