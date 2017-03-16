Bluff House Hires New Head Chef After Valentine’s Day Debut

It’s an exciting time at Bluff House Beach Resort & Marina on Green Turtle Cay, as the resort continues to improve. Now they have a new attraction, Chef Dolenn Krebs.

Mr. Krebs has taken over the roll as the resort’s Head Chef. An indicator that Chef Dolenn knows his “stuff,” came from the hundred plus folks who sang his praises after he served a delectable, full-flavored Valentine’s Day dinner at his Bluff House debut.

Chef Dolenn began his culinary journey in Switzerland at the Swiss Culinary and Restaurant Management Academy. His father is Swiss and mother Bahamian. Eventually, he returned to his roots in the Bahamas cooking for such well-known places as Bakers Bay, Hope Town’s Firefly Bar & Grill and Harbour’s Edge Restaurant & Bar, before joining Bluff House.

Molly McIntosh, Bluff House General Manager said, “After the tragic loss of our Chef and good friend Dominic Lloyd last year, we looked for someone with similar abilities and skills to manage the kitchen. Not an easy task. When we found that Dolenn was available, we were delighted to welcome him into our Bluff House family.”

Chef Dolenn will oversee the operation of the resort’s main restaurant, Ballyhoo Bar & Grill, as well as the Tranquil Turtle Beach Bar. He will feature a menu of fresh local seafood, steaks and “special dishes.”

Lunch on The Sea of Abaco beach will feature grilled dishes, cracked conch, beach bar-b-ques, fish frys and special Pig Roasts.

Chef Dolenn will also oversee special events ranging from small weddings, vow renewals and birthday parties, to 200+ weddings, yachting groups and corporate outings. His noteworthy specialties are grilled ribs, seafood treats and his “to die for” Tiramisu. Chef’s genial personality and skills have already created a Green Turtle Cay following looking forward to his innovative, weekly creations.

Chef Dolenn said, “Bluff House offered me an opportunity to raise the bar on island cuisine and to enhance the dining experience in one of the most respected and oldest resort in the Abacos. A great opportunity!”

What Do You Think?