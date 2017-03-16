Abaco Fighters Add to Bahamas Judo Medal Count

In what is described as the “most successful month ever” the Bahamas Judo Federation won 25 medals total during the month of February as they sent fighters to two international tournaments.

The first to compete was the Abaco Judo Club’s Rachel Rolle at the 23rd annual Cherry Blossom Tournament in Boca Raton, Florida.

“Rachel performed very well in her run up to CARIFTA,” said her coach Regina Parotti. “She fought in the 70+ KG division and won the gold medal. Once again Rachel proved to be a tough competitor on the ground game.”

Desmond Bootle Jr. was next up to compete in the Florida Open along with 17 other member of the Bahamas Judo Federation’s National Team. Desmond took two silver medals in this tournament and also earned his black belt which will be awarded at a later date.

The overall medal win for team Bahamas in February was 10 gold, 8 silver and 7 bronze with the Abaco Judo Club contributing one gold and two silver with only two Judoka fighting.

Team Bahamas is coming together just in time for CARIFTA scheduled for April of this year.

Coach Parotti said, “We are very excited to be hosting the first Judo CARIFTA in Nassau and are confidant of lots of medals.”

She encourages anyone interested in having their children learn an Olympic and now CARIFTA sport can feel free to contact Coach Regina Parotti at 475-1632.

“Judo is lots of fun, builds confidence which a lot of young people are lacking these days and instills a keen sense of self discipline to young people,” Coach Parotti added.

