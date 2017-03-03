FRIENDS Makes a Difference in 2016

Friends of the Environment is making a difference across Abaco. Some accomplishments from 2016 include the following. 18 of 22 Abaco schools were visited by FRIENDS’ education program. Those schools participated in 58 field trips and 121 classroom presentations: 2,423 students in total. Ten interns and two high school work study students were a part of FRIENDS’ programs throughout the year. FRIENDS held three after school programs and eight summer camps for students ages 3 – 16. FRIENDS also held a science fair, which was attended by 345 students and teachers.

