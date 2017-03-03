CIBC FirstCaribbean Representative Presents Cheque to ACS President

Following its 5th Annual “Walk for the Cure” fundraiser last month, CIBC FirstCaribbean distributed an impressive donation of $73,000 among eight local charities.

The Abaco Cancer Society (ACS) was among them.

On Feb. 15, a cheque presentation took place at the local FCIB FirstCaribbean branch where ACS President Barbara Johnson was presented with a cheque by Customer Service Representative Charles Calma Jr.

During her brief remarks, Johnson expressed gratitude on behalf of those whom the donation would assist.

“We truly appreciate the contributions of every Abaconian, every resident of Abaco, and every corporate sponsor toward this extremely worthy cause. Cancer affects everyone in some way, and we are proud to support our community and help cancer patients and survivors through this initiative,” Customer Service Manager Juanyette Stuart-Curry responded. “We are also very proud of our Abaco team members, who help lead the charge every year by raising a significant amount of money to support the ‘Walk for the Cure’ beneficiaries.”

The walk coincides with the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation’s CIBC Run for the Cure, which is sponsored by the bank’s parent company: CIBC. CIBC has been supporting this event for more than 20 years, donating millions to breast cancer research in Canada. In The Bahamas, the bank’s signature “Walk for the Cure” event is held in New Providence, Abaco, Eleuthera and Grand Bahama every October to correspond with Cancer Awareness Month.

During a press conference to present a cheque to the cancer organizations at the bank’s Shirley Street branch, Managing Director Marie Rodland-Allen announced that “Walk for the Cure” was held across the 17 territories where the bank has a presence, and that $500,000 was raised regionally inclusive of the funds raised in The Bahamas.

