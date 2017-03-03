CAPS Hosts its Annual Picnic on the Lawn

In what has become an annual event during the month of February, Central Abaco Primary School (CAPS) hosted its Picnic on the Lawn event on Feb. 21 between noon to 1 p.m.

Over the years, the event has become a well-attended and successful one as parents and their children come together to share lunch with each other on the school grounds.

Literally, hundreds of people could be seen seated on blankets spread out on the lawn, under shady trees or next to the wall that surrounds the school. From home cooked meals to KFC, Abaco Pizza or Lovely’s Delights – feasts were prepared with lots of food and drinks to go around ensuring everyone got a belly-full.

It was especially heart-warming to see fathers and sons bonding during the event as well as guardians, grandparents, aunts and uncles, and godparents sharing the special occasion with the students who attend the school.

Other schools like St. Francis de Sales Catholic School and Angels Academy have caught on to the popular event, and hold similar events at their schools around the same time.

