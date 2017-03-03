Abaco Students Attend RYLA

The Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) was held in Nassau Feb 24-26 at the Melia Hotel. Over one hundred and fifty students from The Bahamas and the Caribbean attended. Among that group, twenty Abaco students from the two local Interact Clubs as well as three chaperones attended.

RYLA is a leadership development programme run by Rotary. While participants can be any age, most events focus on secondary school students, university students, or young professionals. RYLA events include presentations, activities, and workshops that cover a variety of topics.

Young men and women spend three days in a challenging program of discussions, inspirational addresses, leadership training and social activities designed to enhance personal development, leadership skills and good citizenship.

Among special awards handed out, Abaco Interactors snagged third place in the Poem Competition (Tavashanae Whyley – St. Francis), first place in the Art Competition (Ireneo Ajero – St. Francis) and the top Rotary Youth Leadership Award (Donte Richard – Forest Heights).

The RYLA curriculum for the weekend includes: the fundamentals and ethics of leadership, problem solving and conflict management, building self-confidence, the elements of community and global citizenship, communication skills and problem solving strategies.

RYLA is one of Rotary’s many youth initiatives.

The Interact Club of St. Francis de Sales and the Interact Club of Forest Heights Academy are sponsored by the Rotary Club of Abaco. The Interact Clubs host many fundraisers and community outreach events throughout the year including: coastal cleanups, fundraising for hurricane relief, Zika prevention exercises and many more.

