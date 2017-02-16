Mobile Spay and Neuter Clinic Effective at Humane Population Control

When the original Treasure Cay Humane Society lost its facility they were left with the dilemma of what to do with the expensive surgery equipment, purchased with funds donated by many residents of Treasure Cay. It was conceptualized by the Treasure Cay rescue team that a mobile clinic could be the answer.

When Julie and Peter Whittington heard this, they said they would purchase a trailer and have it custom fitted so that a ‘state of the art’ mobile, surgery facility would be available for the essential Spay and Neuter clinics offered by the Abaco Shelter.

Julie had the Mobile Clinic up and running for the December, 2015 Coopers’ Town Clinic. Since that time it has been successfully used for eight remote clinics: four in Coopers’ Town, two at the Abaco Shelter, one at the Blue Hole and one on the road to the Blue Hole. The Whittingtons have pledged sponsorship of the Mobile unit ensuring logistical support, operating expenses, labour and transportation for each Abaco Shelter Clinic.

All feeding or rescue concerns become less effective if they are not followed up with a systematic Spay and Neuter operation. It is the only way to quell the overpopulation of dogs in Abaco. Much has been done already, by the Abaco Shelter, but there is still work to do. The North Abaco Spay and Neuter Mobile Clinic will continue to work alongside the Abaco Shelter, supporting their incredible hard work and this essential program.

