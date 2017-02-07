FNM Ratifies North Abaco Candidate

The Free National Movement (FNM) ratified their candidate for North Abaco on January 30, naming Darren Henfield, son of well-known Bishop Clifford Henfield, the representative for the party.

Mr. Henfield, Force Inspectorate Officer in the Royal Bahamas Defense Force (RBDF), is a military officer with a legal background, including high level litigation, constitutional law reform and maritime delimitation negotiations. He also spent three years in the Office of the Attorney General.

He most recently earned a Masters of Science in Security Studies (Combatting Terrorism: Policy and Strategy), and also has Legal Education Certificate from Eugene Dupuch Law School and is sworn and enrolled as a Counsel & Attorney-at-Law of The Bahamas Supreme Court. He also has a Bachelor of Laws (Hons) from the University of the West Indies.

Mr. Henfield was awarded the Monterey Kiwanis Club Outstanding International Student Award in 2015 (Presented to a selected international student for academic standing and achievement, and involvement in community affairs while studying at Naval Postgraduate School).

Mr. Henfield was “humbled, honoured and pleased” to accept the party’s nomination for North Abaco and thanked the Central Council and the people of North Abaco for their confidence.

“Tonight, I answer the call of my people to help rid The Bahamas and generations of Bahamians yet unborn, of the burdens of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP),” he said.

He said that the people of North Abaco stand with the FNM “because the FNM stands with the people! This is the people’s time!”

Mr. Henfield said that “we believe that Democracy can only work as it should when the people’s business is conducted under the bright lights of transparency and accountability!”

He added that the FNM understands that governance is about “creating access for all Bahamians, not just the chosen few. We see an all-inclusive Bahamas where corruption is a dirty word and fair play and opportunity are the order of the day.”

He said that Bahamians can no longer afford to sit idly by and turn a blind eye to the status quo as it will only yield “too many more empty and hollow promises.”

If we leave things the way they are too many more dreams will go unrealized and far too many more lives will be irreversibly broken!

He called on FNM’s to aggressively “fan the flames of the torch to burn-out the darkness that is becoming an accepted way of life for Bahamians forced to choose between light in their homes and food on their tables.”

He encouraged Bahamians to get registered and to take family and friends to get registered.

Mr. Henfield speaking to the Government of The Bahamas, said “it is ungodly that you have failed to open the Mini-Hospital Complex built in Central Abaco during the last FNM Administration because you wish to use it as an election ploy.”

“While you wait to use the opening of the facility as an election tool, Abaconians are forced to incur the unnecessary expenses of emergency flights and travel to New Providence, Grand Bahama or Florida for tertiary level healthcare.”

“And so, I call upon the Government of The Bahamas to please—for the sake of all that is good and decent—to open the facility so that the people of Abaco might benefit from its use,” he concluded.

