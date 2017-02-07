Chalk Art Festival Raises Funds for Rotary Youth Projects

On Jan 28, 2017 the Rotary Club of Abaco held its annual Chalk Art Festival. The Chalk Art Festival is one of the Club’s major fundraisers geared towards its youth programs which include supporting the island’s two Interact Clubs at St. Francis de Sales and Forest Heights Academy.

The festival was held at the Abaco Beach Resort during the second day of the Bahamas National Trust’s Art for the Parks event.

There were 23 artists (mostly students) who chalked out stylized interpretations of sponsor-business’ logos.

The winners were

Krishna Allen (Student Category) of Agape Christian School who was representing sponsor Five Star Ag & Turf.

Ireno Ajero (Amateur Category) of St. Francis de Sales who represented Riviere & Associates.

Elmer Bongon (Professional Category) was representing Talcove Construction and Schooner Bay.

The judges for the event were Robyn Beckles, Ettamae Jones, Carrie Lowe, Nancy Restemayer, Liz Eldon, Debbie Curry, Victoria Bethel, Janice Knowles and Ruth Flowers.

