Abaco Dorado Boat Rentals Hosts Grand Celebration

The grand opening of CJ’s Abaco Dorado Boat Rentals was held on Jan. 28 to officially mark the completion of its new office building and continued business on Abaco.

Eleven years ago, Curtis “CJ” Edgecombe and Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Nicholls forged a partnership to create the well-known boat rental company.

During the ceremony, Pastor Earlyn Baillou served as moderator, and his wife, Sister Joan Baillou, led in the opening prayer. Pastor Baillou called the grand opening a welcoming time in the history of Abaco Dorado as the owners and operators celebrated their great accomplishment.

“As a community, you are here to celebrate this finished product,” Pastor Baillou remarked. “This is also a promise, a profit and it’s a possibility of what is likely to continue to happen through this company.”

Bringing the welcome address was Sandra Laing who serves in various roles namely reservation, hospitality and public relations at the business.

Continuing his remarks, Pastor Baillou said it takes years to learn the skills necessary to succeed because success does not come overnight, so the product you invest in must be one of quality. He envisioned more opportunities for growth through the Abaco Dorado brand that will take it to the next level. Abaco Dorado is also a family-oriented business that is focused on delivering a great experience to families and visitors on the island of Abaco.

Next, Pastor Baillou acknowledged a number of significant guests in attendance from various government agencies along with family and friends who came to witness such a great milestone in the history of Abaco Dorado, which also has a connection to the Abaco Suzuki company.

During a brief awards ceremony, all the owners and staff members were honoured with plaques inclusive of J.D. Nicholls, Chris Turner, James Malone, Sandra Laing, Leviticus Edgecombe (CJ’s brother), Quinten Bonamy and Fritznel Edmond. Mr. Nicholls commended CJ for doing a wonderful job as he thanked the audience members for their support and attendance.

CJ also thanked everyone for coming and asked for continued prayer over the business, so that it will continue its success in providing the best customer service as a boat rental company in the community.

CJ’s sister Monalisa Rutherford delivered a heartwarming tribute to him for overcoming adversities over the years, and she extended appreciation and love to him from his family. It was a tearful moment for CJ and his mother Louise Bethel as they were overcome with emotion and embraced.

Bethel also expressed her gratitude in being there to celebrate with her son.

“I’m glad to be here during this grand celebration today because this is my time, this is our season of celebration,” she declared. “I would say to God be the glory great things He has done; it couldn’t happen without the Lord.

“CJ always helps me, and I am grateful to the Lord for giving me this son that can stand in Marsh Harbour today…I am grateful!”

Apostle Colamae Collymore was called on for the dedication of CJ’s Abaco Dorado Boat Rental’s new office building. As she spoke, Apostle Collymore said that during the ceremony she was reminded by the spirit of the Lord about the spirit of aptitude because it gives you perseverance to combat all odds and become a successful person.

“The spirit of aptitude puts a spirit of relentless inside of you, and nothing people throw at you can stick,” she said. “If you believe that you are the origin of who you are in God – God is the origin of all things then you must believe that whatever I need to be a success is in God.”

Pastor Baillou prayed again right before the ribbon cutting and dedication of the building commenced. CJ and his mother were given the honour of cutting the blue ribbon strung across the door as a symbol of dedication to the Lord, and henceforth bringing the ceremony to a close. A scrumptious buffet had been prepared for the guests, and Pastor Stephen Knowles was called on to pray a blessing over the food.

About CJ’s Abaco Dorado Boat Rentals

CJ’s Abaco Dorado Boat Rentals provides a professionally maintained fleet of Dusky powerboat that are available for rent and are ideal for snorkeling, fishing and island hopping adventures to nearby cays such as Elbow Cay, Man-O-War Cay, Great Guana Cay, Tilloo Cay, Lubbers Quarters, Little Harbour, Green Turtle Cay, Boat Harbour, Baker’s Bay Resort, The Abaco Club on Winding Bay and Treasure Cay. A fishing guide can be provided to compliment the services offered.

The boats come fully equipped with VHF radios, Bimini Top or T-Top, coolers, anchors with lines, compasses, dive ladders, paddles, life jackets, flares, flashlights, First Aid Kits, and fire extinguishers. Newer boats have GPS systems and sounders.

“Our goal is to create customers for life,” Leviticus emphasized.

CJ’s Abaco Dorado Boat Rentals is located on Front Street adjacent to the Union Jack Dock in Marsh Harbour.

Contact the staff at CJ’s Abaco Dorado Boat Rentals for a boat rental reservation or guide service at 1(242)367-1035 (telephone); 1(242) 367-1036 (fax); VHF Channel 16; e-mail: rent@abacodoradoboatrentals.com; or visit the Web site at: www.abacodoradoboatrentals.com.

