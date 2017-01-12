Pathfinders Comes to an End After Over 150 Scholarships

An Open Letter from Michael Albury, President of Abaco Pathfinders

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen, Students, and especially our supporters.

While some of you may have heard already, it has come time to publicly announce the closure of Abaco Pathfinders Scholarship Organisation.

For more than a decade Pathfinders has been Abaco’s premier college scholarship organization. Furthering our Abaco students dreams of higher education.

Specializing in a “hands on” approach Pathfinders provided the best chance of success for young students going out into a big world.

Finding the words to express the gratitude I feel to towards our supporters is impossible for me in an open letter.

Please let it be enough for me to say you have changed the lives of so many people. Doctors, nurses, bankers, chefs, lawyers, pilots, mechanics and so many more owe you a debt that hopefully they will pay forward as Pathfinders and its supporters have asked nothing in return.

For the curious, all commitments have been made to all outstanding students. We close our doors with sadness but with some pride as well.

As for my term at the helm, it has been challenging as well as rewarding.

While many of us signed on, or were dragged into Abaco Pathfinders, there is one I must and feel proud to mention; our founder – Jim Blumberg. His untimely passing was a shock to our community and especially to Pathfinders. As many of our supporters experienced, Jim had a way of making you say “YES” when you may have had no plan on doing so. His love for Abaco and its young people, especially those looking to better themselves and the quality of life for their families, was undying.

So in closing, thank you, thank you, thank you to the so many volunteers and donors over the years.

