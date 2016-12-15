The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic Tees Off January 19: PGA Sanctioned Event to Feature $600,000 Purse

Abaco is soon to host its first-ever official PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The Web.com Tour, in conjunction with The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and bd Global, LLC, announced that The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic will be held at The Abaco Club the week of January 19-25, featuring a 132-player field and $600,000 purse, with the winner receiving a $108,000 first-place prize.

The event will include tournament rounds contested Sunday through Wednesday—a new schedule for 2017 Web.com events—with all rounds broadcast live on Golf Channel. The unprecedented television format will allow for the conclusion of the event prior to the start of that week’s PGA TOUR stop.

The Abaco Club is owned and managed by U.S.-based Southworth Development. Southworth, a leader in the creation of residential resort and hospitality-branded real estate communities and clubs, manages properties in the United States, the United Kingdom and The Bahamas.

The Club, with 2.5 miles of pristine private beach, luxurious island homes and myriad amenities, attracts homeowners, members and guests from around the world. The island club and residency of European Ryder Cup team captain Darren Clarke, it features one of the top courses in The Bahamas and will be one of the premier venues on the Web.com Tour schedule. Its Scottish links-style course plays along both scenic Winding Bay and The Atlantic Ocean and stretches out to 7,111 yards.

“All of us at Southworth Development, along with the residents, members and staff of The Abaco Club, are thrilled to be hosting this exciting new event—The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic,” said David Southworth, Founder and CEO of Southworth Development. “We’re certain that the Web.com Tour players are going to enjoy the many challenges presented by this unique, Scottish-style tropical links course—just as spectators and viewers on Golf Channel are going to love watching these great players compete on it. There’s really nothing else like this course in the world of golf, just as there’s no place in the world quite like The Abaco Club. The first-annual Bahamas Great Abaco Classic is going to be a special event in every way, and we can’t wait for the first tee shot to be struck.”

“We are excited to announce these two season-opening events in The Bahamas,” said Web.com Tour C.O.O & Senior Vice President Dan Glod. “Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe was instrumental in allowing us to bring the tournaments to life, and I’m confident that the groundbreaking nature of the tournament structure, coupled with the scenic beauty of the Out Islands, will make for a fantastic television product for our fans.”

The Web.com Tour is the path to the PGA TOUR, with 448 victories coming from former Tour players – including 22 major championships.

