Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Local Grower

Om Grown business on Elbow Cay celebrated healthy living and five years of commercially growing microgreens and sprouts with a special ribbon cutting ceremony on December 1, 2016.

Rachael and Neil Aberle, proprietors of Om Grown Greens, were joined by Josefina Curry of the Department of Agriculture who praised the quality and growth of their business and did the honor of the ribbon cutting.

They also invited Chef Tim Tibbits and his wife Rebecca from Flying Fish restaurant in Freeport to prepare food samples which utilized Om Grown Greens. Tim and Rebecca are planning to open a restaurant in Guana Cay, so Neil and Rachael wanted to introduce them to the community, and show how an award winning chef would use their product.

Neil said “We got started when a friend of ours introduced us to the concept of growing microgreens and we started doing it as a hobby. We started giving some to our friends, and our daughter Summer Jane (who was six at the time) said, “You guys love doing this so much, and it’s such good food, you might as well sell it.”

“That’s what jump-started us into taking it from a hobby into a business,” he said.

Om Grown Greens started commercially in 2011 and since that time has grown and expanded their base and now have customers in Eleuthera, Abaco, Nassau and Freeport.

“This year we did a pretty big expansion on our farm to meet the demand that we have, which is part of what today’s event is about,” Neil said.

Rachael added “My father and grandfather died of cancer, so this makes me even more passionate about what we do.”

This made her and her husband fans of farming and healthy eating. She noted that the particular sprouts they grow are used by Hippocrates Health Institute (a place where people go for healing diseases naturally with food).

“Hippocrates method is ‘let thy food be thy medicine’, and we want to grow food that helps you heal,” she said.

Neil added that the microgreens and sprouts they grow are “all organic, no fertilizers or pesticides, we make our own compost and our seeds are non-GMO.”

He said that they are continuing to expand their repertoire of healthy, nutritious and beautiful greens and that even after five years they’re still learning.

Rachael said in addition that they like to play the ‘OM’ mantra music while they work on the farm. “The sound of the OM mantra raises energetic vibrations and has a calming effect on us and the plants! We grow high vibrational food, which means it’s high in energy and enzymes. Om Grown Greens are also high in protein, amino acids and minerals.”

“The Karmic aspect of what we do is we are growing a product that is 100% good for you: organic, full of enzymes, protein, amino acids and every vitamin you can imagine. Pure life is in those plants that we grow,” Neil added.

“So when I am cutting sunflower, and maybe I have five trays to cut through, I just get into that mindset that this product is going to people who will eat it and who will benefit from it.”

Rachael added that the work “keeps us connected to nature and the earth; we have to be aware of the weather and the environment. I feel blessed that I love what we do.”

She noted that whenever they do a farmers market they donate ten percent to one charity or another.

She also thanked Gerry Summers from Jimmy’s Wines & Spirits for the donation of the wine for the event.

