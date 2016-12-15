Entrepreneur Report: Dec 15, 2016

Lee’s Corner Store & Deli

Located in Murphy Town, Lee’s Corner Store & Deli is owned by three sisters – Raquel, Michelle and Keishchelle Thurston.

The small, convenience store officially opened on Aug. 20 and services the neighborhood. Lee’s Corner Store offers grocery items, meat selections, snacks, a variety of deli options and meal packages that include seafood (pan fry fish, conch and lobster).

Michelle said: “We are family owned and operated. We believe in providing excellent customer service because our customers are our friends, family and neighbors!”

Since opening, business has been going great, and the owners have received lots of positive feedback mainly for providing a safe and clean environment, which their customers appreciate. In fact, they’ve seen many repeat customers because of their prices as well.

“We’ve only been open a few months, and have faithful customers that return every day to do their purchases. The majority keeps coming back because of our great prices,” Michelle commented. “We can brag that our prices are the best and lowest on the island! Customers can stick within their budgets, and still leave the store with a little extra change.

“We’ve been told that Lee’s Corner Store is a blessing – that makes us very proud.”

Lee’s Corner Store & Deli’s business hours are 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday thru Sunday. The telephone contact is 1(242) 367-4112. The store is located on the front street of Dundas Town in a two-storey, yellow building across the road from Jerry’s Bay.

JCI Customs Brokers

Owned by Jerona Curry, a licensed customs broker, JCI Customs Brokers opened on Aug. 15. As a customs brokers company, JCI clears shipments coming in and going out of The Bahamas.

They offer a parcel service where shipments come in once per week as well as online ordering and Sam’s Club shipments. They facilitate pick-ups in South Florida and deliveries to the ports, and also provide Caravan and DC3 charters. Additionally, JCI facilitates applications for duty-free exemptions under the appropriate government ministries.

Although the business opened during the slow business period, Curry said that business has been good so far and is steadily growing. The fact that she already has repeat customers is definitely a good sign, and a testament to the excellent service provided.

Customers can also benefit from the consultation service offered through JCI, and Curry said she would be more than happy to answer questions on shipping, customs procedures or rates.

Located in the M/V Legacy Building, JCI Customs Brokers is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jerona Curry can be contacted at telephone number: 1(242)458-3382 or 1(242)475-2701; by e-mail: jcicustomsbrokers@gmail.com; or on the JCI Customs Brokers Facebook page where daily shipping tips are given.

Appliances Direct Distributors

Appliances Direct Distributors (ADD) opened its doors in September.

Owned by Marcel and Camille Maury, the business sells appliances, home goods and AC units. Customers are impressed by the low pricing and the short order delivery times on special orders.

Appliances Direct Distributors is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the old Sawyer’s Soft Drinks location, which is the yellow building next to Abaco Insurance Agency and across from Standard Hardware.

The telephone number is: 1(242) 367-4ADD (4233).

N & E Enterprises

Owned by Sherilyn Cooper, N & E Enterprises Abaco opened for business in August.

N & E Enterprises specializes in import and export services on the island. Customers can shop online for themselves, and they will be given a shipping address for their packages to be delivered to.

Customers also have the choice of allowing N & E Enterprises’ friendly staff to personally shop for them whether it’s for auto parts or online grocery shopping.

N & E Enterprises is located in the Abaco Shopping Plaza next to the FNM Headquarters. Business hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 1(242) 367-2424 or 1(242) 367-2444 or visit their Web site at: www.nandeenterprises.com.

N & E Enterprises also offers wedding planning services with Weddings N Paradise, which is also owned by Sherilyn Cooper. If you’re planning a wedding, send an e-mail to: sherilyn@weddingsnparadiseltd.com or call 1(242)577-6263.

A & P’s Classic Hot Dogs

A & P’s Classic Hot Dogs is owned by Molina and Wilner Pierre. According to Molina, the business made its first appearance at the 2015 Abaco Christmas Festival. However, A & P’s has been opened on a regular basis since September.

The hot dog cart is stationed in front of the old Esso Gas Station in Marsh Harbour adjacent to the Dove Plaza. Delicious beef and chicken hot dogs are grilled on the cart’s built-in grill, and buns are kept warm and toasted.

The menu includes the classic hot dog, which comes with a choice of a beef or chicken frank on a warm bun with basic condiments of mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, relish, onions, sweet peppers – basically dressed the way you like!

The chili cheese dog is the absolute favourite among customers, and is covered in spicy chili made from scratch daily! The frank is smothered with chili and topped with shredded cheese. There’s also the fully loaded hot dog, which is a frank topped with caramelized onions, jalapenos, sauerkraut, sweet and hot mustard and topped off with shredded cheese.

Molina said that business has picked up tremendously since relocating to the downtown area, so they invite everyone to stop by to try their delicious hot dogs. Combos start as low as $5 for a classic hot dog combo which includes a chip and drink.

“We aspire to be the best spot for Abaconians to grab a quick bite to eat during a busy day – offering food that’s both tasty and budget friendly!” Molina exclaimed.

A & P’s Classic Hot Dogs is open Monday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Telephone number: 1(242)559-9646.

