Abaco Judoka Medal in Barbados

The Abaco Judo Club brought another successful competition year to an end in November with two of the club’s members competing at the 16th Barbados Invitational Tournament which was held in Bridgetown.

Desmond Bootle and Rachel Rolle traveled with the Bahamas National Team which was comprised of five fighters.

“Our goal for Desmond for this tournament was to get him to medal as well as to secure his black belt.  Unfortunately he was not able to secure that win over a black belt in international completion that is his last requirement before he can get his black belt,” said his coach Regina Parotti.

She said “He finished up with a silver medal which was impressive given the caliber of competition.  I am pleased with his performance.” Desmond’s gold medal match was against a seasoned Olympian.

Rachel Rolle came away from the competition with a gold medal and a silver medal.  Rachel competed in two divisions with the gold medal coming in her division of over 64kg and her silver coming in the 78+kg where she lost in the gold medal round to a black belt who was much older and heavier than her.

“Sometimes because of the make-up of divisions Judoka can compete in heavier weight and older age division,” Coach Parotti said. “This is what happened in Rachel’s case.  She performed very well and we are very proud of her.”

The Abaco Judo Club thanks all their sponsors and asks those interested in Judo classes to contact Coach Regina Parotti at 475-1632 or at reginaparotti@live.com.

