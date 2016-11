On October 28, 2016, Abaco Central High School and St. Francis de Sales participated in the International Coastal Clean Up at Coconut Tree Bay. The group was able to collect thrity bags of trash in only one hour. Trash collection was donated by Desmond Swain. The Coastal Cleanup was organized by Friends of the Environment.

Other schools and clubs have been active in October performing Coastal Cleanups in various parts of Abaco.

