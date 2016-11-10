Rotarians Hold Career Fair at SC Bootle

On October 31 the Rotary Club of Abaco held their annual Career Fair Day at S.C. Bootle High School in Coopers Town. Hurricane Matthew postponed the original date but several Rotarians were able to make it despite the rescheduled date.

Rotarians Valerie Dean, Desmond Bootle and Bradley Albury were joined by Friend-of-Rotary, Francis Clarke, to talk to the students about their fields of work. The students gave them all a warm welcome and were highly engaged with questions.

The event was organized for S.C. Bootle by their Guidance Counselor, Carol Griffiths.

What Do You Think?