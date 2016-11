Forest Heights Academy held a very successful post-Halloween trunk-or-treat event on Friday, November 4. This year, the school combined the concept of trunk-or-treat (establishing a central location for children to trick or treat out of the backs of cars) with Guy Fawkes (typically celebrated November 5.)

Guy-O-Ween, as the event was dubbed, was wildly successful. Hundreds turned out for the family event complete with costumes, trick or treating, food and burning of Guy Fawkes effigies.

