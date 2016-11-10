Albert Lowe Museum Celebrates Forty Years

By Amanda Diedrick

Forty years ago this month, on November 6, 1976, surrounded by Bahamian, American, Canadian and British dignitaries and hundreds of well-wishers, Bahamian artist and historian Alton Lowe watched as then Minister of Tourism Clement Maynard cut the ribbon officially opening Green Turtle Cay’s Albert Lowe Museum.

To commemorate the museum’s 40th anniversary, a cocktail reception entitled “An Evening to Remember” will be held at the Bluff House Beach Resort on Green Turtle Cay on Saturday, January 7, 2017.

The event will feature a concert by Ronnie Butler Jr., the launch of ‘THOSE WHO STAYED,’ a coffee table book about Green Turtle Cay’s history by Bahamian writer, Amanda Diedrick, and several memorable surprises. Originally planned for November, “An Evening to Remember” was rescheduled to January 7 so as not to conflict with relief efforts related to Hurricane Matthew.

Named for Alton Lowe’s father, a renowned model ship maker, the Albert Lowe Museum was the first historic museum in The Bahamas. For more than a year, Alton scoured the country, collecting historic photographs, paintings, sculptures, writings and artifacts that told the tales of the Lucayans who lived here more than 500 years ago, the Loyalists who established modern-day Abaco and generations of Bahamians who overcame astonishing adversity to make their lives on these islands.

In the four decades since its launch, tens of thousands of Bahamians and tourists have toured the Albert Lowe Museum, including former U.S. President Richard Nixon, Lillian Carter (mother of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter), singer Perry Como and actress Loretta Swit. The museum serves as a vital educational tool, with hundreds of Bahamian school children visiting each year to learn about their country’s remarkable and unique history.

Tickets for “An Evening to Remember” are $50 each, and may be purchased through Mandy Roberts at seaweed@oii.net or (242) 365-4402, or online at www.albertlowemuseum.com.

All event proceeds will benefit the Albert Lowe Museum.

