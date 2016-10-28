Pink Rose Ball Continues to be the Must-Attend Function of the Year

On October 22, 2016 the fourth annual Pink Rose Ball was held at the Abaco beach Resort beneath the marquee tent. The Ball, and its related activities, raises funds for The Abaco Cancer Society – which in turn assists local cancer patients and their families.

The evening was one of glamour, festivities and fun. Guests were greeted with a cocktail reception and photo booths along the pink carpet. Guests mingled in the time leading up to dinner. It was a full house of four hundred people, so a lot of old and new friends were able to talk and laugh. One could also bid on many items in the silent auction.

Of course the Pink Rose Ball, now in its fourth year, has become well known for its main events. The three highlights being the “fashion” show, the lighting of the memorial candles and the live auction.

The fashion show featured several brave men who were whisked backstage to don the most ridiculous, pink getups they could scavenge from boxes of props including: pink mustaches, sequined bras and pink, feather boas. They then had to perform a fashion walk for the audience – all while wearing very intense high heeled women’s shoes. The audience laughed and cheered as the men wobbled across the dance floor, all in good fun and for a good cause.

The lighting of the candles was a more thoughtful activity. Audience members were invited to a table in the center of the room to light candles in memory of loved ones they had lost to cancer.

Finally, the live auction pitted the two sides of the room, and the big spenders, against each. The premier item was up for grabs at this point of the evening – a gorgeous pink quilt handmade by Kim Roberts and Bahama Dawn Studios. The quilt was eventually won by a lucky bidder for the staggering price of $6,000. Money which will help many people in this community.

Guest speakers also entertained the crowd throughout the night and many heartfelt speeches were given about breast cancer and how it has affected so many.

But after dinner and all the ceremonies it was time to dance. The Suppa Time band took the stage and launched into a blistering set that brought many of the four hundred in attendance to the dance floor. The party would not end until after midnight.

The Pink Rose Ball Committee, which includes Melinda Pinder, Ruth Saunders, Theresa Albury, Wynsome Ferguson, Brenda Sawyer, and Laura Albury, had this to say about the evening.

“We are so overwhelmed of the continued support of the community at large for supporting this event.

Reviews are constantly coming in via Facebook and email to express that heartfelt thanks on being a part of something for a greater cause.

“Everyone talked about the decor, the testimonials, the food, the atmosphere, David Wallace and Shelly Austin, door prizes and of course the live auction.

“Our main goal is to help the Abaco Cancer Society achieve their goals in helping cancer patients in Abaco and also donate to a few others that have present needs.

“It is our greatest pleasure to host this event each year and will continue as long as we can – making a difference in Abaco. Next year promises to be just as successful and look forward to updates on the activities, entertainment and the likes in the future.

“We want to thank everyone who has supported us and the Abaco Cancer Society and encourages everyone to give when they can throughout the year. God’s Blessing will continue to flow on this event and to others that support the cause.

“Remember to save the date – 21st October, 2017.”

What Do You Think?