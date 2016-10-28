I must take issue with certain residents of Marsh Harbour who leave their dogs chained up, seemingly indefinitely, outside. Dogs were not made to live their whole life with a choker around their neck and tied to a post in the hot sun, unable to seek shelter or even move freely. It is unsightly, unsettles tourists and locals alike, and most importantly, inhumane.
No Life for a Dog
Press Release
4 weeks ago
Letters to the Editor
21 Views
Mr. Editor,
I must take issue with certain residents of Marsh Harbour who leave their dogs chained up, seemingly indefinitely, outside. Dogs were not made to live their whole life with a choker around their neck and tied to a post in the hot sun, unable to seek shelter or even move freely. It is unsightly, unsettles tourists and locals alike, and most importantly, inhumane.
Animal ownership comes with some basic responsibilities, and if you are unable or unwilling to meet them, seek a new home for your dog.
Sincerely,
-Jack Archer
What Do You Think?
Check Also
Earlier this month the Prime Minister opened up and expressed his hurt and pain caused by the nasty, vile song that was written about him and his family. I join with him and all right thinking Bahamians in condemning the song and gutter politics.