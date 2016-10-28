No Life for a Dog

Mr. Editor,

I must take issue with certain residents of Marsh Harbour who leave their dogs chained up, seemingly indefinitely, outside. Dogs were not made to live their whole life with a choker around their neck and tied to a post in the hot sun, unable to seek shelter or even move freely. It is unsightly, unsettles tourists and locals alike, and most importantly, inhumane.

Animal ownership comes with some basic responsibilities, and if you are unable or unwilling to meet them, seek a new home for your dog.

Sincerely,

-Jack Archer

