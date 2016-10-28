Judo Gives to Interact’s Hurricane Fund

The Abaco Judo Club made a donation to Forest Heights Academy’s Interact Club to assist in relief efforts for persons affected by Hurricane Matthew which impacted the Bahamas in early October.

Coach Regina Parotti said that October 28 is World Judo Day and this year the Abaco Judo Club decided to give a small donation to the Hurricane Matthew relief fund.

“We chose the Interact Club from Forest Heights Academy to make our presentation to because the school has been very generous to us over the last five years allowing us to use the space here,” Coach Parotti said.

She added that “We have been very saddened by the reports coming out of Grand Bahama and our donation has been earmarked to go to that island to help with relief at the Grand Bahama Children’s Home.”

She said that “We feel it is important to teach our young people how to give back and how to be involved in community especially during these times of disaster.”

