Home / Lifestyles / Youth / Judo Gives to Interact’s Hurricane Fund
FHA Interact President Donte Richard, left, accepting a donation from The Abaco Judo Club. The funds are going towards Hurricane Matthew Relief.
FHA Interact President Donte Richard, left, accepting a donation from The Abaco Judo Club. The funds are going towards Hurricane Matthew Relief.

Judo Gives to Interact’s Hurricane Fund

Timothy Roberts 4 weeks ago Youth Leave a comment 20 Views

The Abaco Judo Club made a donation to Forest Heights Academy’s Interact Club to assist in relief efforts for persons affected by Hurricane Matthew which impacted the Bahamas in early October.

Coach Regina Parotti said that October 28 is World Judo Day and this year the Abaco Judo Club decided to give a small donation to the Hurricane Matthew relief fund.

“We chose the Interact Club from Forest Heights Academy to make our presentation to because the school has been very generous to us over the last five years allowing us to use the space here,” Coach Parotti said.

She added that “We have been very saddened by the reports coming out of Grand Bahama and our donation has been earmarked to go to that island to help with relief at the Grand Bahama Children’s Home.”

She said that “We feel it is important to teach our young people how to give back and how to be involved in community especially during these times of disaster.”

What Do You Think?

comments

Tags

About Timothy Roberts

Timothy Roberts

Timothy had his first venture into Journalism just months after graduating from Queen’s College in Nassau taking his first job with The Tribune in 1991 leaving in 1992 for other pursuits.

During his time in Nassau he diversified his experiences working as a warehouse manager, locksmith and computer technician before returning to Abaco, a place he has always considered home, in 1999.

He joined the staff of The Abaconian in 2001 doing graphic design and writing an opinion article called Generally Speaking and after a brief time away, returned to The Abaconian in 2010 as a reporter, graphic designer and computer technician.

Check Also

Bahamas Model United Nations (MUN) champions, Cole Albury and Donte Richard, visited New York along with their teacher, Nadia Kawalram, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fred Mitchell, to sit in on a session of the United Nations and hear Minister Mitchell speak on behalf of The Bahamas. Left to right: Cole Albury, Nadia Kawalram (teacher) and Donte Richard in New York, New York. Photo - Chrystie Ann.

MUNS Winners Visit New York for UN Session

Students from Forest Heights Academy visited the United Nations (UN) in New York in September along with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fred Mitchell, as a part of the reward for winning the Model United Nations (MUN) debate on climate change in April this year.

Leave a Reply

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright The Abaconian 2016, All Rights Reserved