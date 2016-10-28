Abaco School Sports Association Season Starts with Volleyball Tournament

The Abaco Schools Sports Association’ season started with volleyball with the first boys and girls games played on September 26 at the Agape Christian School’s Grace Gymnasium.

Besides the Agape Eagles, three other school teams are participating in the tournament: St Francis de Sales Catholic School’s Tornado, SC Bootle High School’s Dynamic Dolphins and Abaco Central High School Marlins.

St Francis de Sales’ teams comprised girls and senior boys, no junior boys. Junior boys, senior boys and senior girls play for the Eagles of Agape Christian School. The Marlins also have the three categories of players. St Francis de Sales does not have a junior team. SC Bootle High School does not have senior players.

As of mid-October, the Eagles were ahead both in the boys and the girls categories with one loss for the boys when they played against SC Bootle in Cooper’s Town on October 17.

The Tornado girls and senior boys played the Marlins on October 19 at Grace Gymnasium.

The Abaco Central High School girl team won the two first games against St Francis de Sales Catholic School’s team. However the Tornado boys won against the Marlins in three very close games.

On returning from mid-term break, the girl Eagles were scheduled to play the Tornado Girls on October 25 and the Marlins Girls on October 28.

The Marlins were to play the Dynamic Dolphins in Cooper’s Town on October 27.

The play offs are to take place the first week of November. Check our next issue in the Sports section for results.

The High School Volleyball season is to be followed by a Primary School Volleyball boys and girls season with teams from Central Abaco Primary School, Agape Christian School and St Francis de Sales Catholic School participating so far.

The Eagles’ Coach, Mr. Johnson, mentioned that a National Volleyball Tournament was to take place in Freeport in November, but has not been confirmed as yet because of Hurricane Matthew’s damage. If it still being held, his school will participate.

He is quite pleased with his athletes this year and expects them to do well in various sports doctrines.

What Do You Think?