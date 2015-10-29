Sweat it Out: Where Do I Begin?

I think we have all been there.

Our clothes are fitting tighter than they used to. Maybe the scale is showing higher numbers than before. We just don’t feel comfortable in our own skin.

When we get to that point, we know we need to make a change. In fact, we even want to make that change. But there is always that question ringing in our heads…

“Where do I even begin?”

Some may choose to jump into a fad diet for a few weeks. You know the ones: cutting out all carbs, detoxing, or cleansing. Others may decide to try the newest and latest workout program and go from zero to sixty overnight. After all, we want fast results. We want a quick fix.

It’s so easy to jump on the latest bandwagon for a few weeks. There’s no long term commitment, no changing of lifestyle. It’s just doing something a little differently for a few days or weeks. We may even get the results we want at the end of that time period.

But do you know what happens with fast results and quick fixes? You backslide just as easily, and before you know it, you are back where you started.

This type of yo-yo effect of getting results and losing results is not good for the body, and let’s face it; we are not satisfied when every few months we are back to the square one.

So there’s that question again. “Where should I begin?”

I have always found that small changes in our daily lives add up in the end and will create longer lasting results. And I don’t mean changes for a few weeks only. We have to slowly change our habits each day and stay consistent.

Start small. You don’t want to dive into something too quickly. The body needs time to adjust, and so does the mind.

Focus on one eating habit at a time. You don’t need to make big changes overnight. Just start with eating healthier. It’s all about making small healthier choices day after day.

Find a form of exercise you enjoy. Once you find an activity you enjoy, slowly work that into your schedule. Start small, and then slowly bump it up to more. Keep pushing yourself to be better and do more.

Cheat. Yes, I said it. Give yourself a food cheat day every now and then. We have to indulge in those guilty pleasures occasionally; otherwise those cravings will take over. Have that meal you’ve been craving, and then get right back into making healthier choices.

Most importantly take it one day at a time. It can be frustrating waiting for results. But in theory, the slower the results take, the more chances of success in the long run. When we slowly change our eating and fitness habits, we have less chance of quitting. Small, consistent changes will make the biggest long-term difference.

