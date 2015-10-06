Home / Weather / Abaco Aids in Storm Relief
Abaco Aids in Storm Relief

Bradley Albury October 6, 2015 Weather 1 Comment 27 Views

After Hurricane Joaquin devastated the southern islands of The Bahamas, residents, organizations and businesses in Abaco showed an outpouring of support. Abaconians donated goods, flew down to volunteer and worked tirelessly to ensure our brothers and sisters in the south were taken care of as soon as possible. Pictured are just a few of MANY instances of private citizens and businesses coming together in the last few weeks. Clockwise from top left: a man in Crooked Island waves the flag (photo by BIS/ Eric Rose), Green Turtle Fire & Rescue gathers supplies to send off, Chelsea’s Choice spearheaded an immediate and substantial relief efforts with water and other donations from the public, Maxwell’s supermarket donated an R/O water making system to the people of San Salvador, Man-O-War students package donated goods, the Rotary Club of Abaco with goods to be delivered to the people of the Southern Bahamas.
Relief efforts are underway in the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Joaquin and many residents in Abaco have already pitched in money, items and service to assist our countrymen in the Southern Bahamas.

The needs of the people most affected by the storm are going to start with basic necessities and evolve toward building materials and more as they try to rebuild and restore some sense of normalcy to their lives.

Below we are putting together a list of organizations who are collecting donations and sending relief to the residents of Rum Cay, San Salvador, Long Island, Acklins and Crooked Island and wherever it is needed.

Of course even in times of crisis it is important to be cautious of who you give to, to ensure it actually gets to those who need it, so please do your homework before giving so that you may give with confidence.

Please email us ( AbaconianNews@gmail.com ) with updates or other local organizations helping.

Abaco Groceries – Giving ten percent off purchases made to assist in storm relief. They will package items and ship.

Chelsea’s Choice, Abaco – Sending water and collecting items to send in containers to the area.

Forest Heights Academy Interact Club – collecting donations for storm relief.

Rotary Club of Abaco

Abaco Crash Fire Rescue – Collecting items for relief.

Hope Town Fire Rescue – Have been collecting items and providing relief service into the affected area.

Double R Convenience (77 West) – collecting clothing, canned goods, baby items etc.

Abaco Red Cross

Abaco Fly Fishing Guide Association – contributions to rebuild fly fishing related businesses

Elbow Cay Community Association (ECCA) – Has a fund going for direct contributions for Relief and also a Gofundme site.

Abaco Hardware – Donations can be made under the account name “Joaquin Hurricane Relief Fund”

Maxwell’s Supermarket

Cherokee Aviation and Cherokee Air – Will be donating fuel to any aircraft  providing relief

Green Turtle Cay Volunteer Fire & Rescue

Snappas Bar & Grill

Standard Hardware

Zigg Zagg

