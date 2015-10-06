Abaco Aids in Storm Relief

Relief efforts are underway in the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Joaquin and many residents in Abaco have already pitched in money, items and service to assist our countrymen in the Southern Bahamas.

The needs of the people most affected by the storm are going to start with basic necessities and evolve toward building materials and more as they try to rebuild and restore some sense of normalcy to their lives.

Below we are putting together a list of organizations who are collecting donations and sending relief to the residents of Rum Cay, San Salvador, Long Island, Acklins and Crooked Island and wherever it is needed.

Of course even in times of crisis it is important to be cautious of who you give to, to ensure it actually gets to those who need it, so please do your homework before giving so that you may give with confidence.

Please email us ( AbaconianNews@gmail.com ) with updates or other local organizations helping.

Abaco Groceries – Giving ten percent off purchases made to assist in storm relief. They will package items and ship.

Chelsea’s Choice, Abaco – Sending water and collecting items to send in containers to the area.

