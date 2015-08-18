Update on Aug 17 Boat Theft Trial
Written by: Bradley Albury
18 Aug, 2015
The trial for three accused boat thieves, Delan Edgecombe, Dave Thurston and Rashad Fox, was held on August 17, 2015 at the Magistrates Court in Marsh Harbour.
According to the owner of the boat that was stolen, which was stolen on June 20 and had flown in for the trial on Aug 17, several witnesses were not present for the court case including the arresting officer.
One of the alleged thieves, Rashad Fox, is currently out on bail and was present that day. However, his attorney was not present and so a second court date is set for October 7, 2015 for cross examination.
The boat owner also noted that one of the alleged boat thieves, Dave Thurston, was in court earlier the same morning for a separate incident of boat theft.
The owner may be required to attend the Oct 7 court date as well but at this time it is uncertain. The owner also expressed frustration that he did not get confirmation about the date for the Aug 17 trial until four days before on Aug 13.
No verdict has been rendered and the case will continue when the arresting officer is available to bring his statement.
This story will be updated in the Sept 1 issue of The Abaconian
What Do You Think?
About the author
Related Posts
-
One Arrest After Recent Spate of Boat Thefts
-
Unabated Boat Thefts Rile Visitors and Locals: Frustration at Failure of Policing and Justice Systems
-
Homeowner’s Peace Disturbed by Hunters
-
April 1, 2016 Police Report
-
Police Report March 1, 2016
-
Attempted Armed Robbery in Treasure Cay Leaves One Injured
-
June Boat Theft Trial Continues: Adjourned Again to November 12
-
Elbow Cay Residents Form Shoreline Watch Group
-
Curry: Permanent Defence Force Station Needed
-
Family Continues to Seek Answers in Case of Mysterious Drowning
1 Comment
-
August 25, 2015
If the officer is who I think, he and his wife were on a long-planned 2 week vacation. I expect it couldn’t be changed. As a 2nd Home-owner and victim of an outboard theft I am in total empathy with the boat owner. But cut the officer some slack. If the owner doesn’t have to appear again the only ones inconvenienced are the accused, and they were caught red-handed.