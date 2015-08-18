Update on Aug 17 Boat Theft Trial

Written by: Bradley Albury

The trial for three accused boat thieves, Delan Edgecombe, Dave Thurston and Rashad Fox, was held on August 17, 2015 at the Magistrates Court in Marsh Harbour.

According to the owner of the boat that was stolen, which was stolen on June 20 and had flown in for the trial on Aug 17, several witnesses were not present for the court case including the arresting officer.

One of the alleged thieves, Rashad Fox, is currently out on bail and was present that day. However, his attorney was not present and so a second court date is set for October 7, 2015 for cross examination.

The boat owner also noted that one of the alleged boat thieves, Dave Thurston, was in court earlier the same morning for a separate incident of boat theft.

The owner may be required to attend the Oct 7 court date as well but at this time it is uncertain. The owner also expressed frustration that he did not get confirmation about the date for the Aug 17 trial until four days before on Aug 13.

No verdict has been rendered and the case will continue when the arresting officer is available to bring his statement.

This story will be updated in the Sept 1 issue of The Abaconian

