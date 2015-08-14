Out Island Encouragement Act Provides Exemptions for Home Building Materials

Written by: Bradley Albury

The Out Island Encouragement Act was brought online July 1, 2015 and is scheduled to run for one year. The Act is designed to give Duty exemptions on materials used on new home construction or existing home renovations.

The Act will not provide exemptions on materials for commercial properties.

To benefit from the Out Island Encouragement Act residents can fill out a form which is available at any Customs and Brokerage Office. The form must be filled out and approved and signed off by the Island Administrator, Mr. Preston Cunningham.

Any items considered for exemption must be accompanied by an invoice or quote for the price of the item.

The list of approved materials does not include furniture or appliances. Only items necessary for making a house “inhabitable,” are approved.

The list of approved items includes:

Plumbing Fixtures, PVC Pipes, Plywood, Sheetrock and Formica, Felting, Shingles, Nails, Lumber, Doors & Windows, Tiles, Tower Racks, Soap Dishes, Tile Strips, Cabinets, Shower Heads, Light Fixtures, Central A/C Units, Locks & Latches, Ceiling Fans, Glass Doors, Vanities, Insulation, Railing, Septic Tanks, Cement, Guttering, Adhesives, Sand, Stones, Grout, Thinset, Putty, Hinges, Hurricane Clips, Screws, Screens, Marble Lite and Faucets.

Before applying, consult with a broker as the list of approved items is subject to amendments.

