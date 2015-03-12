Thirteenth Annual Writers Read Held in Hope Town

By Alice Chenault

The thirteenth annual “Writers Read” presentation was held February 25 and 26 at Hope Town Harbour Lodge. This annual program is free and open to the public, but tickets are required, as space fills up quickly for both evenings’ performances.

The men and women who read their work were selected from the ranks of the Hope Town Writers’ Circle, which is open to all. It meets at the Hope Town Sailing Club on Thursdays from 10:00 am to noon, to share ideas, encouragement, information, feedback and friendship with fellow wordsmiths.

A packed-house crowd of local residents and island visitors delighted in the assortment of readings. Selections ranged from the hilarious to the poignant, and the authors themselves from eight to one hundred years of age.

This year’s Writers Read featured nineteen authors of poetry, prose, fiction, fact, humor, and memoir, including two outstanding young writers: Journey Higgs, a fourth-grader at Hope Town Primary School, and Summer Aberle, a sixth-grader at Forest Heights Academy. In the Commonwealth Writing Competition, Miss Higgs won third place in her age group, and Miss Aberle won runner-up.

The capstone of each evening’s production was Adelaide Cummings, Poet Laureate of Cape Cod as well as Hope Town’s local diva, who read several of her own poems to a passionately cheering audience. Ms. Cummings is now enjoying her one hundred-first year. We wish her many more.

