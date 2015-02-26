MOW Flea Market Raises Money for School

Written by: Mirella Santillo

The weather cooperated this year to make the annual Man-O-War Flea Market THE family attraction of the weekend. It was supported by Albury Ferry’s schedule which added an extra trip from and back to the Union Jack dock, hence facilitating attendance of visitors from the northern part of the island.

It is a wonder that in spite of the many years the function had taken place, the residents of Man-O-War, are still finding many things in their attics or garages to attract and interest buyers.

They came in numbers again on February 14, browsing through the second hand stalls of books, frames, marine paraphernalia and miscellaneous household sundries or partaking of the rich lunch food cooked by the Cay’s residents or buying freshly baked breads, pastries, jams and sour oranges from The Pantry.

A pedestrian traffic jam caused by bargain hunters blocked the entrance of the white elephant corner. And bargains they did find with glassware, china, hardware, toys, and games for only a couple of dollars; there was also table and bed linens rarely priced higher than ten dollars.

The silent auction posters offered a multitude of interesting items. People stopped regularly during the morning to add their names in front of the lot they fancied. Gift certificates allowed the winners to shop at Standard Hardware, purchase gas at K&S or auto supplies at AID; they could fulfill their gardening needs at Pinewoods Nursery; winners could also rent a car if their vehicles had let them down or enjoy a stay at a resort or a lunch or dinner at a favorite restaurant.

A guitar playing duo entertained the passers-by, their collection going to the Primary School, like a percentage of all the merchants’ proceeds.

Children took part in their usual hermit crab races while parents caught up with acquaintances or discuss a little politic at a street corner.

The point occupied by Friends of Abaco Animals revealed more treasures; a good many people could be found there browsing through several tables of bargains. Young flea market shoppers could even discover a favorite toy.

Visitors walking to the Canvas Shop were captured by a drone flying overhead.

By 1pm some people started to make their way to the ferry dock, with the auction bidders and raffle ticket holders waiting for the results before leaving.

