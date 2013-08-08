Local Youth awarded basketball scholarship at Young Harris College, in Georgia

Written by: Mirella Santillo

In front of members of his family and coaches, in one of the classrooms of his former school, Abaco Central High School, Kevin Altidor signed the contract that will allow him to attend Young Harris College on a basketball scholarship.

Kevin Altidor is a motivated young man who left Abaco in 2008 to attend CC Sweeting in Nassau for his last year of high school. He graduated in 2009.

Because of incidents that happened in his neighborhood of Pigeon Peas, Kevin, a gifted basketball player, thought he could further his education through that sport and get out of the negative surroundings.

“Every day in the gym, I thought about it [the incident], about wanting to make a person out of myself. It drove me to try to make it. I was willing to go the extra mile, even try for the MBA.”

A year after graduating from high school, he was admitted to Roane Community College in Tennessee. He graduated three years later with a degree in Exercise Sciences.

Kevin’s goal is to obtain a Bachelor’s Degree in English and History at Young Harris.

The influence of his coach, Vogel Williams, was not limited to sports. Mr. Altidor recalls a quote from his PE teacher, “to thy own self, be true,” which is advice he would like to communicate, “to all the kids out there who want to make it.”

As he leaves Abaco one more time with his future on his mind, he is motivated by his drive to become a successful example.

“I want to be an example for all the younger kids growing up in the Mudd or in the Peas.”

