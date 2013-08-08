Local Youth awarded basketball scholarship at Young Harris College, in Georgia
Written by: Mirella Santillo
08 Aug, 2013
In front of members of his family and coaches, in one of the classrooms of his former school, Abaco Central High School, Kevin Altidor signed the contract that will allow him to attend Young Harris College on a basketball scholarship.
Kevin Altidor is a motivated young man who left Abaco in 2008 to attend CC Sweeting in Nassau for his last year of high school. He graduated in 2009.
Because of incidents that happened in his neighborhood of Pigeon Peas, Kevin, a gifted basketball player, thought he could further his education through that sport and get out of the negative surroundings.
“Every day in the gym, I thought about it [the incident], about wanting to make a person out of myself. It drove me to try to make it. I was willing to go the extra mile, even try for the MBA.”
A year after graduating from high school, he was admitted to Roane Community College in Tennessee. He graduated three years later with a degree in Exercise Sciences.
Kevin’s goal is to obtain a Bachelor’s Degree in English and History at Young Harris.
The influence of his coach, Vogel Williams, was not limited to sports. Mr. Altidor recalls a quote from his PE teacher, “to thy own self, be true,” which is advice he would like to communicate, “to all the kids out there who want to make it.”
As he leaves Abaco one more time with his future on his mind, he is motivated by his drive to become a successful example.
“I want to be an example for all the younger kids growing up in the Mudd or in the Peas.”
What Do You Think?
About the author
Related Posts
-
Division I Basketball Dream in Reach for Abaco Native
-
Pit Bulls Take Crown Haven Summer Basketball Tournament
-
Basketball Season Championship Games Close and Exciting
-
Abaco Basketball Player Signs with Liga Española Team
-
Teams Duel During Abaco Church Sports Association Summer League Championships
-
Abaco’s Vilmar a Rising Star
-
Tip-Off Basketball Tournament Excites Over Three Days
-
CIBC FirstCaribbean Rewards Student with Scholarship
-
Teams Fought Hard in Sherwood Simms Basketball Championship
-
S.C. Bootle Junior Girls Basketball Team Travels to Freeport
1 Comment
-
August 16, 2015
I must say I’m very proud of Kevin he is an excellent example to all the young ones that live in the Mudd and pies. I myself that grew up there and know what its like, not all the time we who lives or lived there gets these kind of opportunity. Kevin I knew what it was like when we was back in school with all you young boys alway on the court playing ball and hunny you went out of there to prove something and you’ve proved that anything is possible you just need to be serious in achieving the right thing.. keep it up and represent Abaco Bahamas baby!